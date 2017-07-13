Man faces drug charges after woman found dead in Henrico

Henrico Police say a man has been indicted on several drug charges after a woman was found dead earlier this year.

Police responded to a home in the 6200 block of Dustin Drive on Jan. 2 for a reported medical emergency. They found a woman unresponsive at the scene. She was pronounced dead.

Investigators say evidence led to an indictment of Caleb Benjamin Lesch by a grand jury on three counts of obtaining prescriptions by fraud and two counts of distribution of a schedule III drug.

