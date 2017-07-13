3 arrested in Henrico prostitution bust

Henrico Police have arrested three people after they spotted an "advertisement for sexual services in exchange for currency on an online forum."

Police say on July 12, they called a number in the ad, then went to the 5600 block of Chamberlayne Road, where they found Farrah Lee Kemper, Rebecca Lynn Henault and Darryl Ethan Rosser.

Police charged Kemper and Henault with prostitution, keeping a bawdy place, and possession of a schedule I or II drug.

Police also charged Rosser with two count of pandering, using a vehicle to promote prostitution, aiding in prostitution, and possession of a schedule I or II drug.

