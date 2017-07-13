Man accused of killing Special Agent goes to court

Many people are getting out of the house and taking a vacation this summer. Richmond police want to remind you they offer a free service to help keep your property safe while you're away.More >>
One thousand Richmond high school students will receive free computer tablets this fall as a gift from Sprint and its charitable foundation.More >>
Travis Ball, the man accused of shooting and killing Virginia Special Agent Mike Walter, sat in front of a judge on Thursday at John Marshall Courthouse.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a driver who slammed into a motorcyclist and fled the in May. Video shows several motorcycles making a right turn from Broad Street onto Goshen Street and a gray sedan striking one of the motorcycles in the rear. The victim was thrown off the motorcycle and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect's vehicle is a gray Pontiac with license plate WPH-5981. Anyone with informat...More >>
