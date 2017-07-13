VIDEO: Car flees scene after slamming into motorcyclist on Broad Street

The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a driver who slammed into a motorcyclist and fled the scene in May.

Video shows several motorcycles making a right turn from Broad Street onto Goshen Street and a gray sedan striking one of the motorcycles in the rear.

The victim was thrown off the motorcycle and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

The suspect's vehicle is a gray Pontiac with license plate WPH-5981.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

