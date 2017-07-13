VIDEO: Car flees scene after slamming into motorcyclist on Broad Street

The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a driver who slammed into a motorcyclist and fled the in May. Video shows several motorcycles making a right turn from Broad Street onto Goshen Street and a gray sedan striking one of the motorcycles in the rear. The victim was thrown off the motorcycle and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect's vehicle is a gray Pontiac with license plate WPH-5981. Anyone with informat...More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.
The U.S. Marshals are tracking a violent fugitive who may be in the Richmond area.More >>
A Richmond-area resident captured a Richmond police officer helping a woman change her tire.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says one person was arrested after a few fights broke out in Shockoe Bottom early Wednesday.More >>
