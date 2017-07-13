Neighbors save elderly couple from burning Henrico home

Firefighters say the heroic actions of neighbors saved the lives of an elderly couple during a house fire Thursday morning that sent a total of six people to the hospital.

The home in the 3500 block of Charles City Road, just a couple miles behind the airport, went up in flames. It took firefighters several hours to get this fire under control.

"I pray to God that they're all right," said Harold Brown, who lives down the road.

"When I woke up, I heard the commotion," said Carolyn Burton, who lives across the street. "I came out, and it was engulfed with fire."

When the call came in around 9:25 a.m., firefighters say two neighbors and the elderly couple's son, who lives on the property, jumped into action.

"He tried to get his mother and father out, and he got burned on his legs, that's my understanding of it," says Brown.

When crews got there, firefighters say everybody was on the lawn and then taken to the hospital. One person had serious injuries - luckily, they are expected to recover.

"We certainly tip our hat to their efforts," says Captain Taylor Goodman. "And I think encouraging somebody to go in is certainly something we don't do, but in this case, it looks like it really saved their lives."

Neighbors say both the man and woman are 85 years old and dealing with various health issues.

"They're very good neighbors," says Brown. "She had not been out of the house in about eight or 10 years. She was somewhat bedridden. He took care of her every move she made."

Crews worked to control the fire, but getting water on the flames wasn't easy. The closest fire hydrant is a mile-and-a-half away, so they had to do a tanker shuttle to get water to the house.

The heat was working against them as well. One firefighter had to be taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

The fire marshal was able to get here pretty quickly, but because of how extensive this house fire is, the cause is still under investigation.



