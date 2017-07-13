You may be owed money if you bought a device with a lithium-ion battery

If you've ever bought a cell phone, tablet, laptop or power tool that runs on a lithium-ion battery, odds are good you could get in on a piece of a class action lawsuit.

Several battery makers agreed to the $45 million settlement to end a lawsuit that claimed they conspired to fix the price of those lithium-ion batteries for more than 10 years.

Now if you lived in the U.S. and bought a device that used those batteries or bought replacement batteries between 2000 and 2011, you can make a claim for a share of that money.

The odds are that you probably bought at least one of the devices covered by this. Among them are laptops, notebook computers, cell phones, tablets, camcorders and cordless power tools.

Your share of the settlement will be based on how many of those items you bought in that 10-year period.

You do not need to produce receipts to prove you bought them.

The deadline to file is Nov. 29. You won't see that money quickly, and we don't yet know what the average payout will be, since that depends on how many people file claims.

The filing is easy and can be done online.

