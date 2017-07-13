Corey Stewart to run for U.S. Senate in 2018

Republican Corey Stewart -- who lost out on the nominee for Virginia's governor last month -- is set to make another run for office, this time going for Sen. Tim Kaine's seat in the U.S. Senate.

"I'm going to run a very vicious and ruthless campaign against Tim Kaine and I’m going to win," Stewart told the Washington Post. "No holds barred. The type of campaign we haven’t seen in Virginia in a generation."

Stewart is planning the announcement at his home in Woodbridge at 11 a.m. Thursday.

During his run for governor, Stewart made headlines with his statements regarding Civil War monuments saying "Virginians need to understand their history is under threat."

"This is a topic people are so interested in. It is because it's more than just the statues," Stewart told NBC12 in an interview in May. "It's political correctness that's uncontrolled. It's shaming people for wanting to celebrate their ancestry, their heritage here in Virginia. And it's leading to the destruction of our history."

Stewart, who is the former chair of the Trump Campaign in Virginia, has called on easing restrictions on buying guns.

"No amount of gun control legislation will ever stop a criminal from getting a gun," Steward said this past spring. "We need to make it easier for somebody who is a law-abiding citizen to obtain the weapon of their choice."

Stewart has also called for lowering taxes and spending. He had said if he was governor, he would push to cut more than 4 percent of the state's budget to reduce income taxes.

Stewart, a former county supervisor in Northern Virginia, said this spring "I know how to lead" and he has "executive experience on how to bring down budgets, bring down taxes, crack down on crime, and get things done."

