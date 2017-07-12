Store manager: Walgreens on Laburnum Avenue will be closed until further notice

The Walgreens, located in the 4800 block of South Laburnum Avenue, will be closed until further notice.

This comes after a standoff took place at the store on Tuesday. Police say 40-year-old Gary Michael Haynes, of Henrico, was attempting to rob the store.

The store posted a message on the window saying prescriptions can be filled at the following Walgreens locations:

Walgreens - Non 24-hour - 4720 Nine Mile Road - 804-222-7914

Walgreens - 24-hour - 3715 Mechanicsville Turnpike - 804-329-1555

"We apologize for the inconvenience," the message said. "Please be patient with us as we work hard to reopen the store. Thank you, valued customers."

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12