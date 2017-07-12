Woman pronounced dead at Henrico motel; officers conduct homicide investigation

A woman died at a motel in Henrico late Wednesday morning, according to police. Officials are calling this a homicide investigation.

Police and fire crews responded to the Super 8 in the 5100 block of Williamsburg Road for a medical emergency.

When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive woman in a room. Officers said there were obvious signs of trauma, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's body was transported to the Medical Examiner's office, who will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Henrico police (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

