Police ID woman found dead with gunshot wound at Henrico motel

The Henrico Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead at a Henrico motel late Wednesday morning.

Police and fire crews responded to the Super 8 in the 5100 block of Williamsburg Road around 11:35 a.m. for a medical emergency.

When officers arrived, they discovered 47-year-old Alfreda Lafond Leadbetter suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Henrico police (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

