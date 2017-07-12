Police ID woman found dead with gunshot wound at Henrico motel

Henrico Police say Caleb Benjamin Lesch has been indicted on several drug charges after a woman was found dead earlier this year.More >>
Henrico Police have arrested three people after they spotted an "advertisement for sexual services in exchange for currency on an online forum."More >>
A woman died at a motel in Henrico late Wednesday morning, according to police. Officials are calling this a homicide investigation.More >>
Multiple fire engines, tanker trucks and EMS crews are on the scene of a structure fire near the intersection of Charles City and Turner roads, not far from the airport.More >>
The Walgreens, located in the 4800 block of South Laburnum Avenue, will be closed until further notice.More >>
