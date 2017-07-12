Most Wanted Wednesday: Kenneth Willoughby

The U.S. Marshals are tracking a violent fugitive who may be in the Richmond area.

Investigators say Kenneth Willoughby has a serious criminal history, and they are anxious to get him off the streets, following a shooting just last month.

It was 10:15 a.m. on June 2 when a gunshot rang out in Richmond's Gilpin Court community.

"Apparently, it was over a domestic dispute where Mr. Willoughby allegedly pulled a gun and shot the girl in the femur," said Kevin Connolly with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The girl was Willoughby's girlfriend, and the bullet broke her leg.

"It was a through and through shot," said Connolly. "She survived, but we just need to get him off the street."

Investigators say Willoughby is well known in the Gilpin Court area and don't believe he's gone far.

"He's got friends that are willing to keep their mouth closed on this, so I'm sure he's staying with associates in that same community where the shooting happened," said Connolly.

The US Marshals have this warning for anyone who may be helping him stay undercover.

"If he has a bad day, it could be you on the other end of the barrel," said Connolly.

Court records show Willoughby has a violent criminal history with arrests for drug distribution, malicious wounding, and firearms offenses.

"He had a 20-year sentence in 2011 for an armed robbery, which he served 3.5 years," said Connolly.

Since then, he has been out on probation.

"You don't want him in your community," said Connolly. "This is the kind of guy that needs to be taken off the street."

Willoughby has large distinguishing tattoos on both forearms.

"On the outside is a big letter J and big letter W. On the inside, the word made and man," said Connolly.

Now, investigators are looking for your help to get Kenneth Willoughby off the streets.

"What apartment he's in, what hotel he's in, what girl he's with, who he's running with, what he's wearing. Those kind of things all helpful in helping us pick him up," said Connolly.

If you have seen Willoughby, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals Task Force 24-hour tip line at 1-877-926-8332.

