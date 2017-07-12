Police ID 1 of 2 people killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-95 in Chesterfield

Two people died in a three-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 in Chesterfield on Wednesday night.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a Hyundai was heading the wrong way in the northbound lanes near Route 288 around 8:55 p.m. when the driver struck a Kia head-on. The driver of a Toyota also hit the Kia.

The driver of the Hyundai died at the scene. The driver of the Kia, 56-year-old Herbert Ross, was transported to the hospital and died overnight.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

There were no passengers in any of the three vehicles, according to police.

Virginia State Police will release the identity of the other victim killed in the crash, once family has been notified.

