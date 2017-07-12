Police: Driver killed on I-95 N in Chesterfield was driving the wrong way

Virginia State Police are on the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 95 North in Chesterfield involving three vehicles.More >>
Virginia State Police are on the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 95 North in Chesterfield involving three vehicles.More >>
Plans are underway for a new 240-acre park off Beach Road, and the county is looking for public input.More >>
Plans are underway for a new 240-acre park off Beach Road, and the county is looking for public input.More >>
The driver who police say crashed into a Chester ReMax on Monday evening was arrested and faces a DUI charge.More >>
The driver who police say crashed into a Chester ReMax on Monday evening was arrested and faces a DUI charge.More >>
TGI Friday's on Midlothian Turnpike will be closed Tuesday after an early morning fire.More >>
TGI Friday's on Midlothian Turnpike will be closed Tuesday after an early morning fire.More >>
A driver was arrested and taken to the hospital Monday morning after fleeing the scene of a crash on northbound I-95.More >>
A driver was arrested and taken to the hospital Monday morning after fleeing the scene of a crash on northbound I-95.More >>