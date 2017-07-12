Police: Driver killed on I-95 N in Chesterfield was driving the wrong way

Virginia State Police are on the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 95 North in Chesterfield involving three vehicles.

The crash happened around 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, just south of exit 62 (Route 288).

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a Hyundai was heading southbound in the northbound lanes when the driver struck a Kia head-on. The driver of a Toyota also hit the Kia.

The driver of the Hyundai died at the scene, while the driver of the Kia was transported to the hospital was serious life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

There were no passengers in any of the three vehicles, according to police.

Virginia State Police will release the identity of the person killed in the crash, once their family has been notified.

All northbound lanes are closed in the area due to the crash. Drivers should expect delays.

The investigation is ongoing.

