Restaurant Report: Hand washing violations in sandwich shops

When you have lunch in a sandwich shop, do you look to see if the staff washed their hands and is wearing gloves to make your sandwich? You should.

Hand washing and gloves are particularly important in sandwich shops because many of the ingredients, the bread, veggies, cheese, and often meats will not be cooked again to kill any germs before you eat the sandwich. Two sandwich shops had hand washing violations on their last health inspections.

Up first, Subway at 8319 Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville. It had three priority violations, plus two priority foundation and three core violations on its last health inspection. The report says an employee failed to wash her hands before food preparation, some single service items were stored where they could be splashed, and plumbing connections under a hand sink were leaking. The inspector noted telling them to have the plumbing repaired and all other violations were corrected on the spot.

Next, Elko Deli at 3990 East Williamsburg Road in Sandston had three priority violations, plus two priority foundation and one core violation. The inspector wrote that an employee didn't wash her hands before donning gloves and preparing food, there was no soap at a hand sink, barbecue on the line was 20 degrees under the required temperature, and there were no dates on deli meats in the fridge. Most violations were corrected on the spot. When the inspector returned the next week, everything was correct.

