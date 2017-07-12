Crews respond to garage fire in Henrico's West End

Henrico fire crews responded to a garage fire in Wyndham.

The call came in for a fire in the 12000 block of English Ivy Lane at 7:26 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews could see heavy smoke coming from the garage when they arrived on the scene. The garage is attached to the home.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

