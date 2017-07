Drivers can expect delays on Interstate 85 South in Dinwiddie due to a vehicle fire.

The north left shoulder and left lane are closed, as well as the south left shoulder and left lane. This happened at mile marker 64, near Route 460.

A witness, who passed by the area, captured video of the fire.

