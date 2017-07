The lanes on Interstate 85 South in Dinwiddie have reopened after a vehicle fire caused the lanes to close.

The north left shoulder and left lane were closed, as well as the south left shoulder and left lane. This happened at mile marker 64, near Route 460.

A witness, who passed by the area, captured video of the fire.

