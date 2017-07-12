Prosecutors rest case in the murder of former parks department employee

Prosecutors have rested their case in the murder trial of a former parks department employee accused of killing a wedding caterer from Hopewell.More >>
Petersburg City Council voted to create a tax collector position during Tuesday night's meeting.More >>
The move comes after a transit employee was asked to leave the premises on Monday with a police escort.More >>
Monday was the first day on the job for Petersburg's brand new City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, who was officially sworn in.?More >>
Colonial Heights police have arrested a Hopewell man involved in a bank robbery on Saturday.More >>
