Prosecutors rest case in the murder of former parks department employee

Prosecutors have rested their case in the murder trial of a former parks department employee accused of killing a wedding caterer from Hopewell.

Kempton Bonds is accused of stabbing wedding caterer Tyonne Johns following a fight over folding chairs at a wedding in Fairfax last year.

However, the defense says cell phone video proves Bonds was being threatened.

"Police! Police! Police!" Bonds said in a video.

Bonds recorded the clean-up following the wedding at the park where he worked for the summer.

From the darkened cell phone footage, you can hear the moment he stabs Johns, but leading up to it, he has been called names and has been threatened.

The jury heard also heard the 911 call that Kempton Bonds made.

He said, "Several of the guests have threatened me and pushed me around."

He said the wedding crowd was not happy when told the music had to be off by 9 p.m. and said there was a lot of drinking.

When the dispatcher asked about the stabbing, Bonds said, "yes, she had her hands around my throat."

Johns' friends and family were in court, and they were adamant that she was not the aggressor.

Bonds was supposed to start at VCU last fall, before the killing.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12