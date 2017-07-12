Vehicle fire closes I-295 S ramp near Mechanicsville Turnpike

Drivers can expect delays on Interstate 295 South in Hanover due to a vehicle fire.

The on-ramp is blocked at mile marker 37, near Mechanicsville Turnpike.

An NBC12 viewer, who passed by the area, said a tractor-trailer was on fire, and rolling black smoke could be seen in the area.

