Richmond police officer helps woman change her tire

A Richmond-area resident captured a Richmond police officer helping a woman change her tire.

Shalanda Martin was driving down Forest Hill Avenue on Wednesday morning and asked Officer Ripley if she could record him because she has never seen anything like this.

"I never see this, and it warmed my heart," Martin said in a Facebook message to NBC12. "He was sweating profusely, and he did it all with a smile."

Thank you for your service to the community, Officer Ripley.

