Smoke seen coming from home in Richmond's Southside

Richmond fire crews are responding to a house fire in the city's Southside after smoke was seen coming from the home.

Crews received the call around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday for a fire in the 3100 block of Kelrae Drive.

Crews arrived on the scene five minutes later and saw smoke coming from the front of the home and the roof area. Firefighters then went inside the home to attack the fire.

The fire was marked under control at 4:20 p.m., and there no injuries.

There is no word if the American Red Cross will assist those living in the home.

WFD: Crews are on scene 3125 Kelrae Dr. with a house fire. Heavy smoke visible upon arrival, an interior attack has begun. #RVA @VARedCross pic.twitter.com/3BAOvWG9rP — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) July 12, 2017

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12