10 years later, still no answers in Richmond murder of James 'Mike' Seay

It's a crime that has haunted a Richmond family for 10 years now. James "Mike" Seay was gunned down on Warwick Road in the southside on June 11, 2007. The family hopes you can help police catch the killer.

They say time heals all wounds. Nothing could be further from the truth for Andrea Jones.

"Time just makes you miss him more. That's all," she said.

Her 24-year-old son, James Curtis Seay, was shot and killed June 11, 2007. His body was found at the corner of Warwick and Bramwell Roads.

Police believe he was the victim of a robbery, turned violent. At the time, crime was not common in this neighborhood - certainly not murder.

"I heard about it that morning on the news. When I heard they found the body of a young black man, I prayed for that family. I never knew it was our family," said Seay's aunt, Laverne Seay-Brown.

They called him Lil Mike, after his father. He had a daughter. She was just 4 years old.

"He's in the ground going on four years and they're still walking out there, having fun. All I can do is hold up a picture and kiss it. That's all I can do," Andrea said back in 2011.

Now 10 years after James Seay's death, there are still no answers.

"We loved this man, and for somebody else to take him from us, they don't know what they did to us. They had no right or no reason to take him from us," added Laverne.

The family believes their son's killer is still in the area. They hope someone watching sees their pain… hears their hope.

"If you know what happened to my son…please, please have a heart," Andrea said.

Two people were arrested a year after Seay's murder, but prosecutors decided to dismiss the charges. Family members don't believe either man was responsible, and they hope you may have information that could crack this case open. You can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 780-1000.

There will be a vigil Saturday at 5:00 p.m. at the corner of Bramwell and Warwick Roads. The family says everyone is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12