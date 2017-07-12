Burglary suspect linked to 4 thefts in Richmond

Richmond Police are looking for a man seen in surveillance photos who may be connected to four burglaries in the city.

Detectives say the suspect most recently broke into Boulevard Burgers and Brew on July 4. Surveillance video shows the suspect forcing entry into the business around 3:45 a.m., "climbing over a railing, breaking a window to gain entry into the building and taking two cash registers."

The suspect is believed to be connected to three other burglaries:

Around 3:10 a.m. on Monday, June 12 at Mary Angela’s Pizza at 3345 W. Cary St. Around 5 a.m. on Friday, June 30 at The Eatery at 3000 W. Cary St. Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, July 1 at Aunt Sarah’s Pancake House at 4205 W. Broad Street.

Police described the suspect as "either a white male or a black male with a light complexion and short facial hair. He is tall with a slender build. At the time of the July 4 incident, he was wearing a light-colored baseball hat, a light-colored shirt, pants and shoes. The suspect typically takes a register, tip and/or donation jar."

Call Crime Stoppers if you have any information that can help.

