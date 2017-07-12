Glen Allen man faces burglary charge in Henrico home invasion

The Henrico Police Department has arrested a Glen Allen man they say was involved in a home invasion in October in which another suspect was shot and killed.

Police say on Oct. 29, officers responded to the 8800 block of Three Chopt Road for a shooting. When they arrived, two men with gunshot wounds were located. Both were transported to the hospital. Taivon Maquell Fox, 19, died from his injuries.

Police say one of the tenants at the apartment shot Fox and the other suspect.

On Wednesday, police said 20-year-old Ahmin June Thompson was arrested and charged with burglary connected to the incident. Police have not said what Thompson's role was in the incident.

He also faces charges of conspiracy to commit burglary, robbery and wearing a mask in public.

