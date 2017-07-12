RVA Parenting: What to know about the UR Kids Spider Club

RVA Parenting contributor Carissa Garabedian is a mom and runs the Richmond Macaroni Kid blog, a resource for parents in Richmond.



Carissa looked up the scoop on how to get your kid involved in the University of Richmond Kids Spider Club, which is a way for your children to get into Spiders games for free:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12