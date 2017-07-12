RVA Parenting: A look at a local language emersion program

RVA Parenting contributor Carissa Garabedian is a mother, and author of Richmond Macaroni Kid, a parenting resource for Richmond.

She took a look at new language emersion school here in RVA, and here’s her review of what to know. “Communikids, the premier language immersion school that is more than just a Daycare. CommuniKids Richmond (or RVA, as we affectionately call it) is the perfect environment. Located Right down the street from Short Pump Town Center, it boasts light-filled classrooms, two outdoor playgrounds, and a fantastic indoor play space."

The program teaches Mandarin and Spanish.

Click below for more information:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12