RVA Parenting: Genius ideas to keep your kids busy and off electronics

Carissa Garabedian is a mom and parenting contributor. She writes a blog for Richmond Macaroni Kid.
She has compiled a list of more than two dozen awesome ideas to try with your kids to keep them busy and off their screens.
Click below for the full article and help add to it!
Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.