Driver in crash that killed Henrico teen now faces murder charge

Keia Mona Hewlett is facing eight charges, including felony murder, in the death of 14-year-old Dajanae White.More >>
Keia Mona Hewlett is facing eight charges, including felony murder, in the death of 14-year-old Dajanae White.More >>
A fire on Tuesday afternoon displaced 12 residents of townhomes on Monbrook Circle.More >>
A fire on Tuesday afternoon displaced 12 residents of townhomes on Monbrook Circle.More >>
The standoff with an armed man at a Walgreens pharmacy in Henrico's East End is under control after officers said the suspect took his own life.More >>
The standoff with an armed man at a Walgreens pharmacy in Henrico's East End is under control after officers said the suspect took his own life.More >>
The fire department confirms the 1-year-old, 2-year-old and 7-year-old children died on Sunday from their injuries.More >>
The fire department confirms the 1-year-old, 2-year-old and 7-year-old children died on Sunday from their injuries.More >>
Richmond International Raceway is rebranding itself to Richmond Raceway as officials announced Tuesday morning a $30 million infield redevelopment project.More >>
Richmond International Raceway is rebranding itself to Richmond Raceway as officials announced Tuesday morning a $30 million infield redevelopment project.More >>