Driver in crash that killed Henrico teen now faces murder charge

The driver in a fatal crash that killed a Henrico teenager has now been indicted.

Keia Mona Hewlett is facing eight charges, including felony murder, in the death of 14-year-old Dajanae White.

Other charges include driving while under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and five child abuse charges.

White was killed in the crash on Darbytown Road in April. There were six people total in the car, including Hewlett, two other teenagers and two children. Everybody else survived.

The prosecutor says Hewlett is expected to turn herself in. Hewlett had served jail time before for a grand larceny and forgery charges.

