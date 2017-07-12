Online grocery delivery service launches in Central VA

Instacart -- a fast-growing online grocery delivery service -- is launching in the Richmond area on Wednesday.

The company says it will deliver from stores such as Wegmans, Whole Foods, Costco, Petco, CVS and, starting this weekend, Publix.

Instacart offers same-day service for as little as one year and will be offering a free one-year subscription of "Instacart Express" for a limited time. The "express" option is a free delivery service for order more than $35.

For more information, visit instacart.com.

