4 Gymboree stores in Central VA to close

Four Gymboree stores in Central Virginia are among 350 stores the company is closing nationwide.

The company announced Tuesday the stores from its Gymboree and Crazy 8 brands will shut its doors as part of a "court-supervised financial restructuring."

The closings come a month after Gymboree signed a restructuring agreement with its loan lenders, "securing critical stakeholder support for a comprehensive financial restructuring and recapitalization that is being facilitated through a voluntary Chapter 11 filing with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia," the company said in a press release.

Closing sales are set to begin July 18.

The stores at Virginia Center Commons, Regency Square, Chesterfield Towne Center and Stony Point will be closing.

For more information, visit gymboreerestructuring.com.

