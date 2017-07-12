Fire displaces 12 people at townhomes in Henrico - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fire displaces 12 people at townhomes in Henrico

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
HENRICO, VA

A fire on Tuesday afternoon displaced 12 residents of townhomes on Monbrook Circle. 

Fire officials say a grease fire caused the sprinklers to go off and caused water damage to several homes. 

No serious injuries were reported.

