1 person arrested after fights in Shockoe Bottom

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Police blocked off part of the area early Wednesday. (Source: NBC12) Police blocked off part of the area early Wednesday. (Source: NBC12)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Police Department says one person was arrested after a few fights broke out in Shockoe Bottom early Wednesday. 

Police shuts down the area between 18th and Main streets after the crowds crowds got unruly around 2 a.m.

Officers also found a gun nearby. 

Police have not said what led to the fights. No serious injuries were reported. 

