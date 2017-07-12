1 person arrested after fights in Shockoe Bottom

Police blocked off part of the area early Wednesday. (Source: NBC12)

The Richmond Police Department says one person was arrested after a few fights broke out in Shockoe Bottom early Wednesday.

Police shuts down the area between 18th and Main streets after the crowds crowds got unruly around 2 a.m.

Officers also found a gun nearby.

Police have not said what led to the fights. No serious injuries were reported.

