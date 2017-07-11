Petersburg City Council votes to create tax collector position

Petersburg City Council voted to create a tax collector position during Tuesday night's meeting.

Last month, consultants were pushing for the creation of this position.

They say it is necessary to increase the city's tax collection rate, which would help alleviate some of the city's money problems.

The position comes with a $110,000 price tag.

