Special Agent Walter's K-9 to finish training

A dog trainer is going to finish the job that Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter is no longer able to.More >>
The suspect is 37-year-old Stevie Montrel Adams. He is wanted for the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Alon Clipper in the Greenbrier Shopping Center parking lot.More >>
Virginia State Police say the crash happened on Route 1 South, about a half-mile south of Westover Drive, around 5:41 p.m.More >>
Protesters lined the streets of Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon ahead of a planned KKK event.More >>
Deputies are investigating a shooting at a party that left seven people injured in Lawrenceville. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 2:31 a.m. Sunday that several people had been shot at a home in the 500 block of Sturgeon Road.More >>
