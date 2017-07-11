Special Agent Walter's K-9 to finish training

Boy gets away with flipping off firemen

A dog trainer is going to finish the job that Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter is no longer able to.

Shortly before Walter's tragic death, he had been training a dog named Lilly. The K-9 lived with the Walter family.

Now, Joey Zitzelberger of "Off-leash K-9 Training" will take over where Walter left off.

Zitzelberger wrote on Facebook, "For the next two weeks, it will be my sole mission to ensure that Lilly gets not only the best care, but also, the best training."

He also wrote that it is a great honor to finish the job that Special Agent Mike Walter began.

Once the training is finished, Lilly will return home to the Walter family.

