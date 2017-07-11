Acts of Kindness: Grateful for gift of mobility

Melody Thorpe was brought to tears by the donation a complete stranger made to her and her wheelchair-bound son.

The Henrico single mother had gone to the Mobility Supercenter seeking a better way to transport 14-year-old Austin. A degenerative neuro-muscular disorder has left Austin unable to walk.

Getting around, especially to doctor appointments had become a time consuming and physically taxing ordeal for mother and son. Melody knew she could not afford the $60,000 to $80,000 for a specialized mobility van.

However, she did not know her consultant was working on another option. Paul Tumelaire surprised mother and son with the keys to a 2003 custom outfitted van that Austin can roll his wheelchair right into and one day even drive, once he gets his

license.

Melody said she was overwhelmed by the generosity that has completely changed their lives. Our camera was rolling when she and Austin returned to the Supercenter this time to surprise their consultant with NBC12’s Acts Of Kindness recognition.

