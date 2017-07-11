Police investigate claims of missing money at Petersburg Area Transit

Petersburg police are investigating claims of missing money at the Petersburg Area Transit.

The move comes after a transit employee was asked to leave the premises on Monday with a police escort. At this time, no one has been charged as police continue their investigation.

Right now, a forensic audit continues into key city departments.

NBC 12 has learned a separate internal audit is being conducted into how money has been handled at the transit station. The transit station is the home base for the city’s public transportation (bus system). It also serves as a site for purchase of Greyhound bus tickets.

Sources say the employee, who had to be escorted out of the building, was told not to return to work until the investigation is finished.

