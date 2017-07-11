Police investigate claims of missing money at Petersburg Area Transit

The move comes after a transit employee was asked to leave the premises on Monday with a police escort.More >>
Monday was the first day on the job for Petersburg's brand new City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, who was officially sworn in.?
Colonial Heights police have arrested a Hopewell man involved in a bank robbery on Saturday.
Hopewell police say a woman was robbed at gunpoint on Friday morning.
Petersburg swore in a brand new police chief and a new fire chief on Friday.
