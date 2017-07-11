Byrd Theatre to get new seating

Boy gets away with flipping off firemen

The Byrd Theatre will soon be getting some major upgrades.

If you have been there the last couple weeks, you may have noticed that some seats are missing.

On July 21, the seats in the center will be taken out, so the balcony will be opened.

The process of getting everything replaced will take about 12 weeks, which means the new seats should be installed the first week of September.

