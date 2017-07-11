Police: Suspect takes his own life during standoff at Henrico Walgreens

The standoff with an armed man at a Walgreens pharmacy in Henrico's East End is under control after officers said the suspect took his own life.

Around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, a customer was going through the drive-thru to get prescriptions, and he or she saw someone jump the counter. The customer then called the police. The call came in for an armed robbery.

This happened at the store located at located in the 4800 block of South Laburnum Avenue, near Williamsburg Road.

The suspect fired a shot as police went inside the store to negotiate. Additional crews were called to the scene in an effort to resolve the situation.

The suspect was later found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Officials said Henrico officers did not discharge their weapons during this incident.

Henrico police said everyone inside the store made it out safely. Once police were able to get everyone out of Walgreens safely, they brought them into Captain D's to interview them.

One woman was shopping when the chaos started, and a man pulled into the parking lot just as officers stormed into Walgreens with their guns drawn.

Jane Edmonds was inside the Walgreens with her grandkids and the next thing she knew, she saw police storming in.

"I just saw policemen running in. They were just running -- every policeman in there had a gun," said Edmonds, who was inside the store.

While Edmonds and her grandkids were inside, Jason Stumpf had just pulled into the parking lot. He captured the moments officers stormed into the storm with their weapons drawn. Quickly, officers had to get people in the parking lot to a safer area

" 'Get back in your car, back your cars up,' and [the police] just started moving all of the parked people or people in the parking lot away from the area and they all filed in through the front entrance of the Walgreens," said Stumpf.

Edmonds recalled what happened during the evacuation.

"Get your kids and go, let them go. Go. They need to get out of the store, and I just looked around. People just started running, and I needed to get out so I just ran," said Edmonds.

The Walgreens employees who were working at the time are not allowed to talk about what happened.

All of those employees are okay and looked like they were in good spirits considering what happened.

One of the Walgreens managers told the other employees they are not sure if they will be able to open the store on time on Wednesday with all of the police work that needs to be done inside the store.

Police are still investigating.

