Hostage situation underway at Walgreens in Henrico; shot fired

Henrico police are on the scene of a hostage situation at a Walgreens in the county's east end.

Around 5:30 p.m., a customer was going through the drive-thru to get prescriptions, and he or she saw someone jump the counter. The customer then called police. Officers received a call for an armed robbery.

This happened at the store located at the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Laburnum Avenue.

At some point, a shot was fired inside the Walgreens. It is currently unknown whether if the shot was fired by the suspect or by police.

Police say the suspect is still inside the store.

One person is being held hostage, and the SWAT Team is at the scene.

This is a developing story.

