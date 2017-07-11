Season 7 of ‘Homeland’ will be filmed in Richmond

The CIA drama 'Homeland' is coming to the Richmond area for the filming of season 7.

The television series, starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, is eligible for tax credits in Virginia. Television and movie production are a growing source of revenue for the state.

"We’re thrilled to bring the production of Homeland to the great state of Virginia," said series executive producer Alex Gansa. "Its cities and neighborhoods and people will surely provide a rich backdrop for our story, and we in turn aim to provide a small but hopefully significant boost to the local economy."

"The film production industry is a significant economic driver for our Commonwealth," said Gov. Terry McAuliffe. “With every new film or television series that comes to Virginia, this thriving industry continues creating jobs, generating tourist activity and building momentum for even more great new projects."

