Man pleads guilty to killing bald eagle, running over it with ATV

An Isle of Wight man accused of shooting and running over a bald eagle has pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

62-year-old Allen Thacker says he "shot the bald eagle because he was upset it had been hunting and taking fish from a pond located on his property," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Court documents show Thacker fired a shot near the bird to try and scare it off, but when that did not work, he used a Remington .22 caliber rifle to shoot the bald eagle, wounding it.

A necropsy report shows the bald eagle died from blunt force trauma to the skull after Thacker ran over it with an ATV.

Thacker faces up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine. He will be sentenced on Oct. 23.

