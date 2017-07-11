Man pleads guilty to killing bald eagle, running over it with ATV

Plans are underway for a new 240-acre park off Beach Road, and the county is looking for public input.More >>
Plans are underway for a new 240-acre park off Beach Road, and the county is looking for public input.More >>
The CIA drama 'Homeland' is coming to the Richmond area for the filming of season 7.More >>
The CIA drama 'Homeland' is coming to the Richmond area for the filming of season 7.More >>
Richmond Police say they have three men in custody following a violent robbery last month.More >>
Richmond Police say they have three men in custody following a violent robbery last month.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
An Isle of Wight man accused of shooting and running over a bald eagle has pleaded guilty on Tuesday.More >>
An Isle of Wight man accused of shooting and running over a bald eagle has pleaded guilty on Tuesday.More >>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.More >>
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.More >>
The sixteen people killed in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon were stationed out of New York.More >>
The sixteen people killed in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon were stationed out of New York.More >>
The suspect in the shooting on Ocean Boulevard last month that was streamed live on Facebook and caused a national outcry appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning. He is charged with seven counts of attempted murder; bond was denied on all these charges.More >>
The suspect in the shooting on Ocean Boulevard last month that was streamed live on Facebook and caused a national outcry appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning. He is charged with seven counts of attempted murder; bond was denied on all these charges.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
A relaxing day at Gulf Islands Waterpark in Gulfport changed quickly Monday when park goers began smelling a strong odor in one of the park's attractions. By the end of the day, two dozen guests complained of issues primarily with their breathing. Some even had to be hospitalized.More >>
A relaxing day at Gulf Islands Waterpark in Gulfport changed quickly Monday when park goers began smelling a strong odor in one of the park's attractions. By the end of the day, two dozen guests complained of issues primarily with their breathing. Some even had to be hospitalized.More >>
America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.More >>
America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.More >>