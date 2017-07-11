Richmond woman falls through apartment floor after she says maintenance requests went ignored

Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years. Rescue crews had to pull Lakisha from the floor, as her leg dangled through to the apartment below.

Lakisha was rushed to the hospital and said she is now in pain, walking with crutches. The apartment and the one below are now condemned.

Lakisha said the water damage in her kitchen floor was not repaired properly. Two weeks ago, Lakisha said she hand-delivered a letter to management asking that the problems be fixed or she would move.

Kelly Avellino is looking into the matter and reaching out to the property owner/manager Covenant Property Services. She will have a full report at 5 p.m.

