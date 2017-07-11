3 arrested after violent robbery at apartment in Richmond

Richmond Police say they have three men in custody following a violent robbery last month.

The three men are: Jamel D. Scott, 28; Vashawn L. Gray, 31; and Marcellus A. McQuinn, 43. They each face charges of robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, with more charges pending.

Gray was also charged with felony elude. He was arrested by police on July 6 after a short vehicle and foot pursuit.

Scott and McQuinn were arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force on July 7.

Police say around 10:24 p.m on June 20, they responded to the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard for a report of a shooting. They found the victim in an apartment, suffering from a gunshot wound.

If you have any information about the robbery or shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

