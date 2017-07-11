Public meeting to be held on park plans in Winterpock

Plans are underway for a new 240-acre park off Beach Road, and the county is looking for public input.

For two years, Chesterfield County has been holding public meetings to inform neighbors of a new regional park in the Winterpock area. The county has taken that public input into account, changing the park plans to reflect community concerns.

For example, the most recent conceptual plan doubles the buffer area to provide a separating between neighboring homes and the park area. The community also voiced concerns over the hours of operation and traffic issues.

As the park is being developed, the county will create the appropriate road improvements to keep up with usage. This could include additional turn lanes to enter the park, which is located at 13451 Beach Road.

At this time, the county owns around 46 acres and hopes to acquire around another 200.

At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a public meeting will be held to discuss the planned purchase of the property for the park, along with a look at the conceptual plan.

According to county documents, "future recreational facilities would be like those found at Rockwood, Daniel, and Dodd parks; and could eventually contain: lighted ball fields and court games, picnic areas and shelters, playgrounds, trails, and support facilities such as parking, roadways, restrooms, and concessions. Public Access is planned only from Beach Road."

You can attend the meeting, which will be held at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, July 11 at Bethia United Methodist Church. The address for that location is 10700 Winterpock Road in Chesterfield.

This will be the last meeting before the plans go in front of the Planning Commission next week for a vote. Once it goes through the appropriate steps, including a later vote by the Board of Supervisors, the county plans on acquiring the wooded lot. Once that is taking care of, the first phase will include building a parking area and walking trails.

Typically, regional parks take 15-20 year to develop as funds are set aside based on usage and needs.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12