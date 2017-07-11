Tips for keeping cool and staying safe as temps rise

At the temperature rise over the next few days, EMTs in Chesterfield are ready to respond.

“We see calls for heat related injuries, whether they are fainting, or just feeling really bad having to work out, being dehydrated,” said Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Elmore says in July and August, the department sees an uptick in the number of calls for people fainting. He says there are simple things you can do to keep yourself safe, especially if you work outdoors.

“A lot people think once you get out in the heat you start drinking then, but you really have to pre-plan that. If you know you're going to be working outside the next day or doing something outside all day, make sure you hydrate the day before, make sure you start drinking early that morning when you wake up,” Elmore said.

Working outdoors is something Charles Thompson knows well. He's worked for Grass Roots Lawn Care for over a decade.

“Mostly it's the guys that are new that come out with me that have problems. So sometimes they can't handle it; throwing up and everything,” said Thompson.

With heat indexes expected to reach triple digits Wednesday and Thursday, Thompson is taking extra precaution. He's already loaded up a cooler with five gallons of water.

“Keep something over your head, and just hydrate, work at a pass, don't try to rush,” Thompson said.

Elmore says over the next few days make sure to check on your elderly neighbors, as they most susceptible to the heat.

If you do start feeling sick, Elmore says to act fast.

“Do not tough it out, if you start to feel bad working in the heat get yourself to a cool area, begin to hydrate as quickly as possible and contact us if you need us,” said Elmore.

