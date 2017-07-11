Man sentenced to more than 50 years in Hanover murder

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Monday to more than 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting and killing a woman in Hanover in July 2016.

Willie J. Bibbs Sr. pleaded guilty in April to killing Sharece Branche. Branche was found inside of a vehicle that had crashed in the 7000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near Lee-Davis High School. She had a gunshot wound to her head.

Branche was also from Pennsylvania.

Investigators said at the time that two other people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash: Bibbs and a 3-year-old girl, identified as the Branche's daughter.

The girl was not physically injured in the incident.

Bibbs was sentenced Monday to 51 years and 11 months in prison.

