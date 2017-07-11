Fredericksburg Police offer cash reward for info on murder suspect

Fredericksburg Police are searching for a man wanted in a deadly shooting.

The suspect is 37-year-old Stevie Montrel Adams. Police say Adams shot 23-year-old Alon Clipper in the Greenbrier Shopping Center parking lot in the 2000 block of Plank Road on July 1.

The shooting was reported around 1:58 a.m. A few minutes after, Clipper showed up at Mary Washington Hospital with gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Adams is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall, about 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to Adams' arrest. Call police at 540-373-3122.

