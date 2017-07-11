Raceway drops 'International,' plans $30 million infield project

Richmond International Raceway is rebranding itself to Richmond Raceway as officials announced Tuesday morning a $30 million infield redevelopment project.More >>
George Wythe graduate Kevin Snead couldn't play football during his junior and senior high school seasons because of grades, but it all came together academically and athletically in college. At the end of the month, he'll report to training camp with the New York Giants, battling for a roster spot.More >>
The 18th edition of the event brings the best amateurs from the area, college talent, and professionals to Midlothian.More >>
Slade Heathcott will compete in the home run derby Monday at the Eastern League All-Star game in New Hampshire.More >>
Seattle Seahawks running back CJ Prosise returned to Colonial Heights Saturday morning to host his first youth football camp.More >>
