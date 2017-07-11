Raceway drops 'International,' plans $30 million infield project

A rendering shows what Richmond Raceway will look like in fall 2018. (Source: Richmond Raceway)

Richmond International Raceway is rebranding itself to Richmond Raceway as officials announced Tuesday morning a $30 million infield redevelopment project.

The project, which is being called "Richmond Raceway Reimagined," will include "new attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, teams, sponsors and other stakeholders to the historic Richmond infield," officials announced.

The "completely redesigned and modernized infield" will have a walkway for fans to watch inspections, additional concessions, moving Victory Lane closer to the grandstands and an 80-person club experience with roof access to overlook Victory Lane.

A new Media Center with broadcast booths, a conference room, and hospitality space will also be built.

Renovations will begin after this year's race in September and the changes will be launched at Richmond Raceway's first NASCAR playoff weekend in September 2018.

"The track has been a racing destination for over 70 years, and this investment will help ensure the bright future of the facility for the next 70 years," said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier.

Tuesday's announcement comes less than two months after NASCAR announced schedule changes for the 2018 season that includes night racing coming back to the track's spring event and a playoff race in September.

