Fire breaks out at TGI Friday's on Midlothian Turnpike

The driver who police say crashed into a Chester ReMax on Monday evening was arrested and faces a DUI charge.More >>
TGI Friday's on Midlothian Turnpike will be closed Tuesday after an early morning fire.More >>
A driver was arrested and taken to the hospital Monday morning after fleeing the scene of a crash on northbound I-95.More >>
The fire started at a home in the 6100 block of Morningmist Drive.More >>
Two people are on the run after a police chase Monday morning near McKesson Drive and Hull Street Road.More >>
