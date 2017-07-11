Fire breaks out at TGI Friday's on Midlothian Turnpike

A fire broke out at TGI Friday's around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)

TGI Friday's on Midlothian Turnpike will be closed Tuesday after an early morning fire.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out around 2:30 a.m. The restaurant's manager was still in the building at 10301 Midlothian Turnpike and called 911 after smelling smoke.

Firefighters found flames in a back electrical room.

The restaurant's sprinkler system helped prevent the fire from spreading.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

