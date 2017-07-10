Driver identified in fatal Dinwiddie crash

Police have identified the driver who died in a crash in Dinwiddie on Monday afternoon.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened at 5:41 p.m. on Route 1 South, about a half-mile south of Westover Drive.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. The driver, identified as 60-year-old Clarence J. Thomas of McKinney, Va., died at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

Police say Thomas was not wearing a seatbelt when his vehicle ran off the road and overturned several times.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12